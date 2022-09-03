Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $4,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 342.5% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 26.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BIDU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Baidu in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on Baidu from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Baidu from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Baidu from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baidu has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.86.

Baidu Stock Down 3.1 %

About Baidu

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $140.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.62 and a 52-week high of $182.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.74.

(Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

