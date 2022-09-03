Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $200.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $160.00.
BIDU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Macquarie began coverage on Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Baidu from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Baidu in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a market perform rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Baidu from $223.00 to $204.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Baidu from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $219.86.
Baidu Stock Down 3.1 %
Shares of BIDU opened at $140.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.74. Baidu has a 52 week low of $101.62 and a 52 week high of $182.60.
Baidu Company Profile
Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.
