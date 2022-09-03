Balancer (BAL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $19.13 Million

Balancer (BAL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, Balancer has traded up 28.7% against the dollar. Balancer has a total market capitalization of $327.36 million and $19.13 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Balancer coin can currently be bought for $7.51 or 0.00037859 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005042 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,832.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005155 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005041 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002579 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00132282 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00034477 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022188 BTC.

Balancer Coin Profile

Balancer (CRYPTO:BAL) is a coin. It was first traded on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 51,917,858 coins and its circulating supply is 43,600,227 coins. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance.

Buying and Selling Balancer

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

