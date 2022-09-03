Ball (NYSE:BALL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $54.67

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $54.67 and last traded at $54.96, with a volume of 3694 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.81.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ball from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ball from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $83.94 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.
Ball Trading Up 0.3 %
The firm has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.63.
Ball Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Ball’s payout ratio is 35.40%.
Ball Company Profile
Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ball (BALL)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.