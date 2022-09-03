Ball (NYSE:BALL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $54.67

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $54.67 and last traded at $54.96, with a volume of 3694 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ball from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ball from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $83.94 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.63.

Ball Dividend Announcement

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Ball’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Ball Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.