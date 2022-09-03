Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires New Position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 18,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Yamana Gold by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

AUY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$10.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Yamana Gold to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Shares of AUY opened at $4.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is currently 44.45%.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

