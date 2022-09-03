Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $215,000 Stock Position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AI. Claremont Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in C3.ai by 26.0% during the first quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 3.3% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 1.2% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 65,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 12.4% in the first quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 46,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. 44.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $38,562.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 363,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,619,813.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,390 shares of company stock valued at $79,912. 38.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

C3.ai Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AI opened at $14.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.65. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 0.49. C3.ai, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $53.82.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $65.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.02 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 75.99%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on C3.ai from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered C3.ai from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush cut their price target on C3.ai to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on C3.ai from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.85.

About C3.ai

(Get Rating)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Featured Articles

