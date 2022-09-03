Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $241,000 Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 84.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,288 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 475.0% in the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on SNOW. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Friday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $295.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Snowflake from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.24.

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $235,182.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,867,875.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $235,182.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,551 shares in the company, valued at $18,867,875.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total value of $190,258.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,651,634.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,902 shares of company stock worth $764,018 in the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $171.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.03 and a beta of 1.30. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.26 and a 1-year high of $405.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.92 and a 200 day moving average of $176.86.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

