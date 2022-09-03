Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 1,111 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 49.3% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 49.9% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 49.7% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 26.7% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 58.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Argus began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Insider Transactions at W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

In related news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank acquired 1,434 shares of W. R. Berkley stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $88,692.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WRB opened at $64.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $72.32.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.42%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

