Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 5,200 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,300 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 629,860 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 117,085 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 546,832 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 202,529 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 316,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,796,647 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $16,248,000 after acquiring an additional 582,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold Stock Up 5.5 %

Kinross Gold stock opened at $3.28 on Friday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $7.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.58.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 18.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $821.50 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is -25.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KGC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.