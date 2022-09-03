Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 85,987 Shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its stake in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) by 77.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 85,987 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its holdings in Gerdau by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 6,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in Gerdau by 43.9% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 6,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Gerdau in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Gerdau in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Gerdau in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gerdau alerts:

Gerdau Stock Performance

Shares of GGB stock opened at $4.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.29. Gerdau S.A. has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $6.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 2.54, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Gerdau Increases Dividend

About Gerdau

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.81%. Gerdau’s payout ratio is 30.60%.

(Get Rating)

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.