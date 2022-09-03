Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (BKKLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 6th

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.1649 per share on Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th.

Bangkok Bank Public Price Performance

Shares of Bangkok Bank Public stock opened at $18.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.59. Bangkok Bank Public has a fifty-two week low of $16.54 and a fifty-two week high of $23.27.

About Bangkok Bank Public

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others segments. It offers various personal banking products and services, including savings, current, fixed deposit, foreign currency, and other accounts; home and personal loans, as well as loans for pensioners; mutual funds; investments products and services, such as bonds and debentures, as well as agency services; life and non-life bancassurance products; payment, funds transfer, currency exchange and foreign instrument, and SMS services; debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and phone and Internet banking, mobile banking, ATMs, and other services.

