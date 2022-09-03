Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (BKKLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 6th

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.1649 per share on Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th.
Bangkok Bank Public Price Performance
Shares of Bangkok Bank Public stock opened at $18.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.59. Bangkok Bank Public has a fifty-two week low of $16.54 and a fifty-two week high of $23.27.
About Bangkok Bank Public
