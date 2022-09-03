Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 123.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 317,622 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 175,287 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.19% of Logitech International worth $25,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 82,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 377,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,154,000 after acquiring an additional 52,563 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 152,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,870,000 after acquiring an additional 26,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 154,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,996,000 after acquiring an additional 13,371 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Logitech International from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Logitech International from CHF 72 to CHF 66 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Logitech International from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Shares of LOGI opened at $48.80 on Friday. Logitech International S.A. has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $104.28. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.41.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.9742 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.95.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

