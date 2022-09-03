Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) by 29,454.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,297 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 2.15% of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF worth $25,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 154.7% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYK opened at $195.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.06. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $178.49 and a fifty-two week high of $215.41.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.