Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 743,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 786,839 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.18% of NiSource worth $23,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 4.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 0.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 4.5% in the first quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 8,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in NiSource by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in NiSource by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 83,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NI. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on NiSource to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Edward Jones upgraded NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

NiSource Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:NI opened at $29.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.99. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.65 and a 52 week high of $32.58. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.38.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). NiSource had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 13.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.04%.

About NiSource

(Get Rating)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Articles

