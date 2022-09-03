Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 666,602 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 65,931 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.08% of Corning worth $25,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Corning by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 172,628 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,372,000 after acquiring an additional 16,599 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Corning by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Corning by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 56,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 11,653 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 132,321 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after acquiring an additional 14,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GLW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.18.

GLW opened at $33.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.50 and its 200-day moving average is $35.62. The stock has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $30.63 and a twelve month high of $43.47.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Corning’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

