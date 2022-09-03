Bank of Montreal Can Grows Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 163.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 450,622 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 279,526 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.06% of Dell Technologies worth $24,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 26.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,936,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dell Technologies news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $304,120.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,285.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dell Technologies Price Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

NYSE:DELL opened at $37.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.00. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.10 and a 1-year high of $61.54. The firm has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.83.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 167.38%. The firm had revenue of $26.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.08%.

Dell Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.