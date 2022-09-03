Bank of Montreal Can Has $22.57 Million Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,313 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.13% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $22,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIO. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 170.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Tobam raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 36.1% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $715.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $705.00.

Insider Activity at Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

In related news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $278,166.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 98 shares in the company, valued at $52,626. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $478.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $516.38 and a 200-day moving average of $533.78. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $462.61 and a 1 year high of $825.63. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.92. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 67.66%. The business had revenue of $691.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

