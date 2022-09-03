Bank of Montreal Can Has $23.22 Million Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,245 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.13% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $23,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,757,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 9,180 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 101,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,606,000 after buying an additional 50,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.38.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $101.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.04 and a 200-day moving average of $102.64. The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.88. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.58 and a 52 week high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

