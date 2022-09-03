Bank of Montreal Can Has $26.37 Million Stake in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 855,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 72,839 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 1.10% of Brookfield Business Partners worth $26,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,871,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,782,000 after purchasing an additional 215,739 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 135.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 457,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,091,000 after acquiring an additional 263,489 shares during the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG increased its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 404,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,398,000 after acquiring an additional 121,440 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 238,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,002,000 after acquiring an additional 30,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 39.7% during the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 154,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BBU opened at $21.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.82 and a 200-day moving average of $26.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.14. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $18.48 and a 52-week high of $51.98.

Brookfield Business Partners ( NYSE:BBU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $14.63 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 5.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBU. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

