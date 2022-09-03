Bank of Montreal Can Has $28.68 Million Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.13% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $28,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

SDY opened at $123.04 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $113.22 and a 52-week high of $133.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.83.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

