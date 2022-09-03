Bank of Montreal Can Increases Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 381,889 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,309 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.11% of Fortive worth $23,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 74.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 21,024 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Fortive by 30.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 299,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,264,000 after buying an additional 69,180 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in Fortive by 5.3% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 480,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,282,000 after buying an additional 24,135 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Fortive in the first quarter valued at about $2,264,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the first quarter valued at about $3,463,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortive Stock Performance

FTV stock opened at $62.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $79.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.28.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fortive from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fortive from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Fortive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fortive from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.64.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

