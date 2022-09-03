Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 343,216 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,497,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343,216 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.12% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $25,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 161.9% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $13.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $17.76. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.91 and a 200 day moving average of $15.18.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.01%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 17.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $432,575.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.88.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.