Bank of Montreal Can Raises Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 330,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,279 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.19% of Regency Centers worth $23,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 31.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 3.5% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 164,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,372,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 4.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,490,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $60.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.79. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $55.78 and a 12-month high of $78.78.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.34%.

REG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Regency Centers from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $57.50 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price objective on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.91.

Regency Centers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.