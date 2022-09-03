Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Holdings in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,038,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297,525 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.39% of TELUS International (Cda) worth $26,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 52,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter valued at $758,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the 4th quarter worth about $1,698,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 253.9% in the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 62,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 44,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,338,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,428 shares during the last quarter. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TIXT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on TELUS International (Cda) to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays upped their target price on TELUS International (Cda) to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

TIXT stock opened at $28.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. TELUS International has a 52 week low of $20.73 and a 52 week high of $39.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.07 and its 200 day moving average is $25.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.92.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $624.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.40 million. Research analysts predict that TELUS International will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

