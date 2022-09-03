Bank of Montreal Can Sells 10,230 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,230 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.22% of Amdocs worth $24,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amdocs by 58.0% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the first quarter worth $36,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amdocs by 33.3% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the first quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs Stock Performance

Amdocs stock opened at $83.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $90.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 12.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 36.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DOX shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amdocs from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

Amdocs Profile

(Get Rating)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.