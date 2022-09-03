Bank of Montreal Can Sells 169,429 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 169,429 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.11% of Mosaic worth $27,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 44.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 0.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Mosaic by 1.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 55,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MOS. Citigroup raised Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.88.

MOS stock opened at $54.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.89 and its 200 day moving average is $57.22. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $30.58 and a 52 week high of $79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 19.66%. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 6.84%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

