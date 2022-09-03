Bank of Montreal Can Sells 391,282 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 652,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 391,282 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.09% of Weyerhaeuser worth $25,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,396,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,363,599,000 after acquiring an additional 269,617 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,466,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,295,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,975 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,489,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $802,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,739 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,321,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $670,801,000 after acquiring an additional 372,177 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth approximately $580,040,000. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on WY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Argus cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 0.5 %

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Albert Monaco purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $115,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,063.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

WY stock opened at $33.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.53. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $32.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 21.95%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading

