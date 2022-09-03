Bank of Montreal Can Sells 51,827 Shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,827 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 1.46% of Docebo worth $24,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Docebo in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Docebo in the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. 38.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DCBO stock opened at $29.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.03 and a 200 day moving average of $38.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.77 million, a PE ratio of -174.05 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. Docebo Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $92.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Docebo from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Docebo from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Docebo from C$63.50 to C$54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Docebo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

