Bank of Montreal Can Sells 626,406 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 56.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,910 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 626,406 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.22% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $23,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. TD Securities boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

Shares of NYSE MMP opened at $51.44 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $43.58 and a twelve month high of $53.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.13 and a 200 day moving average of $49.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $1.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 88.87%.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

