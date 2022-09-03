Bank of Montreal Can Sells 65,026 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 295,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 65,026 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.11% of Ameren worth $27,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,753,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,847,293,000 after purchasing an additional 786,490 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,860,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,144,740,000 after purchasing an additional 76,051 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,546,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,699,000 after purchasing an additional 662,273 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,855,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,135,000 after purchasing an additional 72,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 493.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,654,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,393 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AEE. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ameren from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.63.

Ameren Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE AEE opened at $92.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.03. The stock has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.35. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $99.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $5,032,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 267,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,964,948.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $153,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,080.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $5,032,260.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 267,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,964,948.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameren Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Further Reading

