Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Europe upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set an outperform rating for the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $159.72.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

Shares of BMO opened at $92.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $90.41 and a 52-week high of $122.77.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.63. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $1.086 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Montreal

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $666,860,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 32.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,194,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $836,145,000 after buying an additional 1,749,146 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 17.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,425,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,346,567,000 after buying an additional 1,690,617 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 114.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,987,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,302,000 after buying an additional 1,595,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 82.7% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,404,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,992,000 after buying an additional 1,541,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

