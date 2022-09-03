Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $13.45 Per Share

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) – Equities researchers at Cormark decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 31st. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the bank will post earnings of $13.45 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $13.48. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $14.33 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Veritas Investment Research cut Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a C$134.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$151.26.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$121.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$126.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$135.99. The stock has a market cap of C$82.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of C$118.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$154.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

