Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Raised to C$157.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price increased by Cormark from C$156.00 to C$157.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.63 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.05 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$159.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$155.00 to C$157.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$151.26.

Shares of BMO stock opened at C$121.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$82.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$126.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$135.99. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of C$118.79 and a one year high of C$154.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.05%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

