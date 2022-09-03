Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) PT Lowered to C$151.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Fundamental Research reissued a buy rating and issued a C$156.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Cormark raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$156.00 to C$157.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$142.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$151.26.

Shares of BMO stock opened at C$121.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$126.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$135.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$82.12 billion and a PE ratio of 6.66. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of C$118.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$154.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.05%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

