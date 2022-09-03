Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 410,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.11% of Landstar System worth $61,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its stake in Landstar System by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,173,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $389,055,000 after purchasing an additional 51,877 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,797,000 after buying an additional 45,063 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 950,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 732,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,049,000 after acquiring an additional 40,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Landstar System by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 612,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,337,000 after buying an additional 259,933 shares in the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landstar System Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $145.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $188.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.92.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.20). Landstar System had a return on equity of 51.73% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. Landstar System’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LSTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Benchmark began coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Landstar System from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Landstar System from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Landstar System to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Landstar System has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 2,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total value of $448,231.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,787,550.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

