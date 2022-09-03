Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 30,963 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,524,241 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 30,963 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.30% of Hanesbrands worth $67,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.73.

Hanesbrands Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $8.61 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $19.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.55. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 79.09% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

