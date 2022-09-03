Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.15.

BKIMF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Bankinter from €6.70 ($6.84) to €6.80 ($6.94) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bankinter from €6.30 ($6.43) to €6.75 ($6.89) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Bankinter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Bankinter Price Performance

Shares of Bankinter stock opened at $5.11 on Monday. Bankinter has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $6.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.73.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

