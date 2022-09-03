BankSocial Trading Up 55.9% This Week (BSL)

BankSocial (BSL) traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One BankSocial coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. BankSocial has a total market cap of $6.52 million and approximately $10,791.00 worth of BankSocial was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BankSocial has traded up 55.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BankSocial Coin Profile

BankSocial (BSL) is a coin. It launched on May 20th, 2021. BankSocial’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,600,000,000 coins. BankSocial’s official Twitter account is @BANKSOCIALio. The Reddit community for BankSocial is https://reddit.com/r/BankSocial.

Buying and Selling BankSocial

According to CryptoCompare, “BankSocial™ is a Decentralized Financed (“DeFi”) peer-to-peer lending platform built on Ethereum. Initially, members will be encouraged to hold $BSOCIAL crypto by redistribution of all token sales. Its vision is to build a proprietary BLOCKSCORE™ social credit scoring system and social consensus lending pool, built with the security of smart contracts, to provide asset-backed lending to the world. $BSOCIAL crypto is built on the Ethereum Smart Contract blockchain, which means everything is verifiable. The smart contract continues to accumulate the percentage of the redistribution, and eventually, the interest from loans made will be redistributed back to all holders. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BankSocial directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BankSocial should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BankSocial using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

