Barclays Begins Coverage on Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW)

Barclays began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $81.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $91.92.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE SCHW opened at $70.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.37 and its 200 day moving average is $72.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.10. Charles Schwab has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 33.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 277,632 shares of company stock valued at $17,904,256 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Charles Schwab

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $30,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Stories

