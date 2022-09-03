Barclays Increases Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Price Target to CHF 1,050

Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from CHF 990 to CHF 1,050 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PGPHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Partners Group from CHF 1,725 to CHF 1,500 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Partners Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Partners Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,337.00.

Partners Group Stock Performance

Partners Group stock opened at $955.95 on Wednesday. Partners Group has a 12-month low of $847.58 and a 12-month high of $1,825.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $984.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,092.35.

Partners Group Company Profile

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

