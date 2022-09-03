Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Relx (LON:REL)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Relx (LON:RELGet Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,650 ($32.02) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,825 ($34.13) price objective on Relx in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,805 ($33.89) price objective on Relx in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,700 ($32.62) price objective on Relx in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,230 ($26.95) price target on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Relx currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,525 ($30.51).

LON REL opened at GBX 2,251 ($27.20) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £43.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,779.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,326.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,300.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.51. Relx has a 52 week low of GBX 2,056 ($24.84) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,634.82 ($31.84).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a GBX 15.70 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,296.30%.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

