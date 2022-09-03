Barclays Trims Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Target Price to 97.00

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from 100.00 to 97.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ADEVF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Adevinta ASA from 86.00 to 78.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Pareto Securities began coverage on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Adevinta ASA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Adevinta ASA from 160.00 to 140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Adevinta ASA from 140.00 to 123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $129.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADEVF opened at $8.05 on Wednesday. Adevinta ASA has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $19.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.43.

Adevinta ASA owns and operates online classifieds sites. The company's products and services include generalist classifieds, specialist real estate, motors, and jobs sites. It operates various online classifieds sites under the Adverts.ie, Agriaffaires, A Vendre a Louer, Autónavigátor.hu, Automobile.it, Autotrader, carsguide, coches.net, daft.ie, 2dehands/2ememain, DoneDeal, eBay Kleinanzeigen, Fotocasa, Grupo Zap, Groupe Argus, Gumtree, Habitaclia, Használtautó.hu, InfoJobs, Jófógás, Kufar, Kijiji, leboncoin, leboncoin hotel, Locasun, MachineryZone, Marktplaats, Milanuncios, mobile.de, motos.net, OLX Brasil, Paycar, Segundamano, subito, Truckscorner, Vide Dressing, vivanuncios, Willhaben, L'Argus, and Pilgo brands.

