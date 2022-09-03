Basic Attention Token (BAT) Achieves Market Cap of $502.10 Million

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Over the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Basic Attention Token has a market capitalization of $502.10 million and $17.04 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Basic Attention Token coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00001693 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005054 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,788.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004482 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005165 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005051 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002584 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00132090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00034474 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022237 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Profile

Basic Attention Token is a coin. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,498,344,316 coins. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org.

Basic Attention Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

