BASIC (BASIC) Trading 10.7% Lower Over Last Week

BASIC (BASIC) traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. One BASIC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BASIC has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. BASIC has a market cap of $13.07 million and approximately $2.55 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005022 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,922.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004377 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005131 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005019 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002567 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00131779 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00034552 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00085062 BTC.

BASIC Coin Profile

BASIC is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 7,449,287,997 coins. BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic. The official website for BASIC is basic.finance.

BASIC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

