Beacon (BECN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $371.00

Beacon (BECN) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. Beacon has a market capitalization of $83,396.83 and approximately $371.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0468 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Beacon has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00159075 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00008914 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic (BXC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beacon Coin Trading

