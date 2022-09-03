Beam (BEAM) Price Tops $0.16 on Exchanges

Beam (BEAM) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Beam coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000828 BTC on exchanges. Beam has a market capitalization of $20.01 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beam has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beam Profile

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 122,005,880 coins. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

