Bella Protocol Trading Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (BEL)

Bella Protocol (BEL) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, Bella Protocol has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. Bella Protocol has a market capitalization of $32.10 million and $6.86 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bella Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00003369 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bella Protocol Profile

Bella Protocol (BEL) is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,000,000 coins. Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bella Protocol is medium.com/@Bellaofficial. Bella Protocol’s official website is bella.fi.

Bella Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bella Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bella Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

