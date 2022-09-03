Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of BLPH stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of -0.12. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $4.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.54.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.18. Analysts anticipate that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLPH Get Rating ) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.19% of Bellerophon Therapeutics worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.92% of the company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

