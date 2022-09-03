Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of BLPH stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of -0.12. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $4.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.54.
Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.18. Analysts anticipate that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile
Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.
