Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Short Interest Down 7.8% in August

Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the July 31st total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Bellway Stock Performance

BLWYF stock opened at $34.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.39. Bellway has a fifty-two week low of $34.21 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLWYF shares. HSBC lowered Bellway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bellway from GBX 3,160 ($38.18) to GBX 3,230 ($39.03) in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Bellway from GBX 3,421 ($41.34) to GBX 3,289 ($39.74) in a report on Monday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bellway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,463.00.

About Bellway

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

