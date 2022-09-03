BENQI Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.99 Million (QI)

BENQI (QI) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. BENQI has a market cap of $35.11 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BENQI coin can currently be bought for about $0.0114 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BENQI has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About BENQI

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,076,751,769 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BENQI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BENQI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BENQI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

